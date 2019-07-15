At 479,818 lines of new code and just 36,145 lines of code removed while touching nearly two thousand files, the Direct Rendering Manger (DRM) driver updates for Linux 5.3 are huge. But a big portion of that line count is the addition of AMD Radeon RX 5000 "Navi" support and a good portion of that in turn being auto-generated header files. Navi support is ready for the mainline Linux kernel!
The DRM highlights for Linux 5.3 include:
- The AMD Navi support! It jives nicely with LLVM 9.0 and Mesa 19.2 Git for providing open-source OpenGL/Vulkan acceleration on these new AMD graphics processors. I'll have more Navi Linux benchmarks up shortly with the Mesa code still seeing changes almost daily for stabilizing this new generation of Radeon graphics.
- AMDGPU picks up HDR metadata support in working towards supporting High Dynamic Range displays.
- AMDGPU has also seen many fixes, greater HMM usage, XGMI updates, AMDKFD Vega M support, new Vega thermal sensors exposed, and other fixes.
- Meanwhile Intel is ready to go with their HDR support for Icelake and Geminilake, Icelake has picked up multi-segmented gamma support, Elkhartlake / Mule Creek Canyon PCH support, and other updates.
- MSM DRM now supports the Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU and MSM8998 SoC.
- The Rockchip DRM driver now supports the RK3328.
- Compute shader support for the Broadcom V3D driver used by the new Raspberry Pi 4.
- New DRM drivers for the Ingenic JZ47xx SoC and ST-Ericsson MCDE.
The list of DRM changes for Linux 5.3's merge window can be found via this pull request sent out this morning by David Airlie.
