David Sterba sent in the Btrfs file-system updates on Monday for the Linux 5.3 kernel.
Btrfs for Linux 5.3 doesn't present any shiny new features but is mostly focused on bug fixes and low-level code improvements.
One of the internal changes worth pointing out for Btrfs is changing its CRC32C usage so that it can be hardware-assisted on more architectures where native instructions or optimized code paths are available. More Btrfs code has also been positioned for more checksum algorithms moving forward.
Btrfs is also now tracking chunks that have been TRIM'ed and unchanged since last mount so they are skipped from being TRIM'ed again. There are also fsync fixes, a data loss bug after inode eviction was addressed, new trace points for space update, and other code improvements.
The complete list of Btrfs changes for Linux 5.3 can be found via this pull request.
