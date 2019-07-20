The Arm SoC/platform changes arrived a bit late to the Linux 5.3 merge window ending this weekend. The Arm SoC/platform changes were only sent in on Friday night but include Librem 5 Developer Kit support in terms of the DeviceTree bits as well as improving the NVIDIA Jetson Nano support and various other SoC/platform additions.
In going through the different pull requests, as far as most end-users are concerned the highlights for these Arm hardware updates include:
- New Arm SoC support includes the Mediatek MT8183, Texas Instruments J721E, and Amlogic G12B.
- Some newly-supported platforms/boards include the ASpeed BMC on more server platforms, Purism Librem 5 Developer Kit support, Google Cheza support, Qualcomm Dragonboard 845c, and various other bits.
- The mainline kernel support for the NVIDIA Jetson Nano is now at parity to the Jetson TX1 developer board.
- Various new Qualcomm drivers from power management for the MSM8998 to an always-on sub-system messaging driver.
- Removal of the Netx 100/500 platforms as the code is no longer being maintained and the vendor doesn't even object to it being removed from the kernel. The Netx SoCs are/were focused on network controllers on-chip.
- More SoCs/boards having their GPU support listed in their DeviceTree files now, in particular thanks to the Lima/Panfrost drivers for Arm Mali hardware having been merged this year.
More details via this PR series.
