Due to summer holidays, the 64-bit ARM (AArch64/ARM64) architecture changes were already sent in days ago for the Linux 5.3 kernel merge window.With ARM64 for Linux 5.3 are a number of notable improvements. Among the additions for Linux 5.3 on the modern Arm front include:- ARM64 system call emulation support.- A minor performance optimization of keeping soft IRQs enabled when touching the FPSMID/SVE state.- Exposing more ARMv8.5 features to user-space.- Support for ARM Statistical Profiling Extensions (SPE) on ACPI platforms.- DDR performance monitoring support for iMX8QXP platform.- CONFIG_RANDOMIZE_BASE is now enabled by default for the ARM64 default kernel configuration, which is for enabling KASLR by default.The complete list of changes can be found via this pull request