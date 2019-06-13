The Linux 5.3 mainline kernel will be picking up support for enabling Linux guests on the ACRN hypervisor.
ACRN is the lightweight hypervisor announced by Intel last year during the Embedded Linux Conference. ACRN is a lightweight hypervisor focused on real-time and safety-critical workloads and optimized with IoT deployments in mind. Those unfamiliar with ACRN can learn more at ProjectACRN.org.
With ACRN maturing much over the past year, the mainline kernel will be merging the support for supporting ACRN guests. Queued into the tip tree ahead of next month's Linux 5.3 merge window is the Linux guest support, enabling Linux to be booted under this lightweight hypervisor. At this point it's a basic implementation but appears to be enough to make the kernel happy.
Linux 5.3's cycle will kick off following the Linux 5.2 stable release in early July. If all goes well, Linux 5.3 will be introduced as stable by mid-September.
