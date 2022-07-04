Linux 5.20 To Fix Some TUXEDO/Clevo Laptops With Touchpad/Keyboard Issues After Suspend
A patch from TUXEDO Computers that is now queued into the input subsystem's "next" branch for Linux 5.20 adds a number of quirks to fix several Clevo / TUXEDO laptops from touchpad and keyboard issues after suspending the system.

There are touchpad and/or keyboard issues with "a lot of modern Clevo barebones" and the patch queued ahead of Linux 5.20 is adding new quirks for addressing the input issues with the known devices to behave problematically after suspend. The quirks are for the i8042 driver code.

The patch is setting the "nomux + reset + noloop + nopnp" driver quirks for the TUXEDO Aura 1501 / Edubook 1502 and then the Clevo LAPQC71A, LAPQC71B, N140CU, N141CU, NH5xAx, NL5xRU, NS50MU, NS50_70MU, NJ50_70CU, PB50_70DFx, X170SM, and X170KM-G laptop models. These should fix any keyboard and touchpad issues encountered after suspending the laptops under Linux.


More details within this input-next patch.
