Linux 5.2.1 Released For Riding The Latest Stable Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 14 July 2019 at 08:25 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
For those that generally wait for the first point release before upgrading to a new kernel series, Greg Kroah-Hartman released Linux 5.2.1 this Sunday morning.

One week after the debut of Linux 5.2, the first point release is now available with addressing various bugs/regressions. There are some fixes in Linux 5.2.1 from the initial fallout from upgrading to 5.2, but fortunately nothing too serious. Linux 5.2.1 brings a number of perf fixes, reducing the stack usage for the RTL8712 driver, fscrypt will no longer set policy for dead directories, and there is also a new documentation section detailing CPU vulnerabilities for Spectre.

Overall this is a fairly mundane first point release to Linux 5.2. The complete list of changes/fixes can be found via the release announcement.

See our Linux 5.2 feature list if not already familiar with the major changes of this now-stable kernel series.
