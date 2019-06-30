Linus Torvalds is off in "the middle of nowhere" on one of his well known scuba diving adventures but that didn't stop him from being able to release Linux 5.2-rc7 today like clock-work thanks to tethering of a smartphone.
Torvalds initially wasn't sure about his ability to issue 5.2-rc7 but he managed to deliver. Of Linux 5.2-rc7 he says it's been a fairly calm week leading up to today's release. Additionally, 5.2-rc7 is smaller than the previous release candidate.
Linus didn't indicate how he's feeling about the Linux 5.2 release, but chances are that stable debut will happen in the next week or two.
His brief commentary as always can be read on the kernel mailing list.
See our Linux 5.2 feature overview to learn more about the changes coming in this release.
