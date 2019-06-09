Linus Torvalds released Linux 5.2-rc4 about twenty-four hours early due to travel plans. But even with the shortened week, Linux 5.4-rc4 is coming in light.
There were some concerns following the calm Linux 5.2-rc3 milestone that RC4 could come in heavier, but that hasn't turned out. Linus released Linux 5.2-rc4 early due to holidays and noted 5.2-rc4 is coming in light.
Torvalds wrote, "We've had a fairly calm release so far, and on the whole that seems to hold. rc4 isn't smaller than rc3 was (it's a bit bigger), but rc3 was fairly small, so the size increase isn't all that worrisome. I do hope that we'll start actually shrinking now, though."
See our Linux 5.2 feature overview if not aware of what's changed with this next stable Linux kernel release due out next month.
