Linus Torvalds released Linux 5.2-rc4 about twenty-four hours early due to travel plans. But even with the shortened week, Linux 5.4-rc4 is coming in light.There were some concerns following the calm Linux 5.2-rc3 milestone that RC4 could come in heavier, but that hasn't turned out. Linus released Linux 5.2-rc4 early due to holidays and noted 5.2-rc4 is coming in light.Torvalds wrote , "We've had a fairly calm release so far, and on the whole that seems to hold. rc4 isn't smaller than rc3 was (it's a bit bigger), but rc3 was fairly small, so the size increase isn't all that worrisome. I do hope that we'll start actually shrinking now, though."See our Linux 5.2 feature overview if not aware of what's changed with this next stable Linux kernel release due out next month.