Linux 5.2-rc3 Released Following A Calm Week
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 2 June 2019 at 05:25 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Usually for a Linux kernel cycle's third weekly release candidate, it tends to be a bit noisy with a fair amount of regressions getting noticed and ultimately addressed. That's really not been the case with Linux 5.2-rc3 that Linus Torvalds noted is a rather calm release.

Torvalds explained in the 5.2-rc3 announcement:
Nothing particularly stands out. Yes, the continued SPDX work does kind of result in a constant background hum of license comment cleanups if you look at the patch itself, but it obviously has no code impact (outside of one buggy conversion that was fixed, but caused a build failure before that ;)

Anyway, even ignoring the SPDX changes, there's just a lot of small fixes spread all over, not anything that looks particularly scary or worrisome. Maybe next week is when the other shoe drops, but maybe this will just be a nice calm release. That would be lovely.

Linux 5.2 all-around is shaping up to be a damn fine release. It's packing a lot of new/improved features, it's performing well, and so far the release candidates have been pleasant. Testing at Phoronix is going well and more results coming out soon. See the Linux 5.2 feature overview if not aware of all the great stuff to be found in this next kernel release, which should debut as stable around early July.
