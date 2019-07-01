Linux 5.2-ck1 Released Along With MuQSS 0.193 Scheduler
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 22 July 2019 at 12:09 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Independent Linux kernel hacker Con Kolivas has released his newest "ck1" patch-set for the recently released Linux 5.2 kernel code-base. Complementing these kernel changes is his primary focus: the MuQSS scheduler that continues to aim for better interactivity and performance on mobile/desktop systems.

The Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler is up to version 0.193 though it's mainly a re-base of the existing code that was previously written for the Linux 5.1 kernel interfaces. MuQSS' principal aim continues to be for delivering better system responsiveness and interactivity for desktop systems and other workloads. The Linux 5.2-ck1 patches meanwhile are complementary changes to the kernel for helping to enhance the benefits of this scheduler.

Links to the patches for Linux 5.2-ck1 and MuQSS 0.193 can be found via Con's Blogspot.
Add A Comment
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Linux Kernel News
Linux 5.3-rc1 Debuts As "A Pretty Big Release"
Linux 5.3's ASUS WMI Driver Add ASUS TUF Gaming Laptop Support & More
Intel Speed Select Technology Comes To Linux With The 5.3 Kernel
The Massive DRM Pull Request With AMDGPU Navi Support Sent In For Linux 5.3
Char/Misc Has A Bit Of Changes All Over For Linux 5.3
Linux 5.2.1 Released For Riding The Latest Stable Kernel
Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 20.04 LTS Server Planning A New Means For Automated Installations
ZFS On Linux Has Figured Out A Way To Restore SIMD Support On Linux 5.0+
The NVMe Patches To Support Linux On Newer Apple Macs Are Under Review
AMD Sends Out Linux Graphics Driver Patches For "Arcturus" As New Vega Derived GPU
Ubuntu 19.10 To Ship With Flicker-Free Boot Support
Systemd 243 Is Getting Buttoned Up For Release With New Features & Fixes