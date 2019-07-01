Independent Linux kernel hacker Con Kolivas has released his newest "ck1" patch-set for the recently released Linux 5.2 kernel code-base. Complementing these kernel changes is his primary focus: the MuQSS scheduler that continues to aim for better interactivity and performance on mobile/desktop systems.
The Multiple Queue Skiplist Scheduler is up to version 0.193 though it's mainly a re-base of the existing code that was previously written for the Linux 5.1 kernel interfaces. MuQSS' principal aim continues to be for delivering better system responsiveness and interactivity for desktop systems and other workloads. The Linux 5.2-ck1 patches meanwhile are complementary changes to the kernel for helping to enhance the benefits of this scheduler.
Links to the patches for Linux 5.2-ck1 and MuQSS 0.193 can be found via Con's Blogspot.
Add A Comment