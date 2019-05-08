XFS In Linux 5.2 Gets "A Big Pile Of New Stuff"
While EXT4 in Linux 5.2 sees (optional) case insensitive file-name/directory support, the XFS file-system is seeing "a big pile of new stuff" introduced albeit it's made up of a lot of fixes and some new functionality.

XFS maintainer Darrick Wong sent in the XFS changes on Tuesday. The newest abilities for XFS include reporting of meta-data health-status to user-space after online FSCK'ing, a wide range of fixes, making the FITRIM behavior consistent with other file-systems, new ioctls, better online scrubbing, and various other changes.

Those wanting to see the complete list of XFS file-system changes for Linux 5.2 can do so via this pull request while the new code is already found in mainline Linux Git.
