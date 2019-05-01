Open-Source NVIDIA "Nouveau" Driver Sees Few Changes For Linux 5.2
Nouveau DRM maintainer Ben Skeggs at Red Hat has sent in the changes targeting the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel.

While the Nouveau changes are being sent in rather late with Linux 5.1 already expected this coming weekend, the tardiness of this pull request sadly isn't due to working on some "killer" features. In fact, this round is quite small and mainly just a couple of fixes.

The open-source NVIDIA Linux driver for Linux 5.2 is seeing a spelling mistake fix in the code, ensuring the BAR is properly mapped for NV50/GF100 code paths, properly disabling the i2c bus, and an error forwarding fix.

Sadly there isn't any Turing hardware acceleration (just the kernel mode-setting initially introduced in Linux 5.1) nor any accelerated improvements for Maxwell/Pascal GPUs. The best-supported NVIDIA graphics cards by the Nouveau driver remains the aging GeForce GTX 700 "Kepler" series where at least decent performance can be achieved when paired with the Nouveau Gallium3D OpenGL driver.

The list of Nouveau DRM changes for Linux 5.2 can be seen from this pull request.
