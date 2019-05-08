Networking Changes For Linux 5.2 Bring New Realtek Driver But No WireGuard
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 May 2019 at 02:35 PM EDT. 2 Comments
David Miller sent in the networking subsystem changes on Tuesday night for the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel.

There are some notable network changes for Linux 5.2, but sadly one feature didn't make it at least as part of this pull request... WireGuard still hasn't been queued for the mainline Linux kernel. Following the new WireGuard revision sent out for review in March there was some hope we could see this secure network tunnel finally merged for Linux 5.2, but it's not part of this networking pull.

But what there is to find with this networking pull is most notably a new Realtek wireless driver while other work includes:

- New Realtek RTW88 WiFi driver supporting various 802.11ac WLAN chipsets now and more on the way moving forward. This new driver replaces the RTLWIFI driver from staging.

- New Mediatek MT76 WiFi driver.

- Intel Dynamic Device Personalization (DDP) support.

- Improved eBPF verifier speed and increased program size support.

- Optimizations and improvements to the r8169 network driver.

- Various other optimizations and improvements.

The complete list for the networking changes for Linux 5.2 can be found here.
