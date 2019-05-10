Many Media Driver Updates Land In Linux 5.2
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 10 May 2019 at 12:07 AM EDT. Add A Comment
Mauro Carvalho Chehab sent in the media subsystem updates on Wednesday for the Linux 5.2 kernel and that new work has already been merged to mainline.

There are several different exciting media updates this round for Linux 5.2 including:

- Introduction of the Media Device Allocator API that allows for multiple drivers to share a media device. This long in development work should resolve a lot of complexities around today's media hardware where often there are multiple drivers involved.

- Support for the Allwinner H6 SoC with the Cedrus video driver.

- Support for USB audio in the media controller.

- Stateless decoder support within the Virtual Codec "vicodec" driver.

- Support for the Avermedia TD310 within the DVB driver.

More details on the Linux 5.2 media updates via this pull request, which is already in Linux Git master.
