The IBM System Z kernel code with the now in-development Linux 5.2 kernel is finally supporting kernel address space layout randomization (KASLR).
KASLR as the current Linux address space layout randomization implementation was merged a half-decade ago for randomizing the kernel code's position in RAM at boot time. Now finally with Linux 5.2 due out in July 2019, the s390 architecture supports KASLR. By placing the kernel code at a random position in RAM, it makes various attacks on the system more difficult due to not being able to reliably jump to a given position for an intended exploit.
Another security feature added to the IBM s390 code in Linux 5.2 is support for kernel image signature verification. Also for enhancing security/robustness are improvements to the hardware TRNG random number generator code.
There are also other fixes and improvements to this CPU architecture code as outlined via this pull request.
