Linux 5.2 For s390 Finally Adds Support For KASLR
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 7 May 2019 at 06:47 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The IBM System Z kernel code with the now in-development Linux 5.2 kernel is finally supporting kernel address space layout randomization (KASLR).

KASLR as the current Linux address space layout randomization implementation was merged a half-decade ago for randomizing the kernel code's position in RAM at boot time. Now finally with Linux 5.2 due out in July 2019, the s390 architecture supports KASLR. By placing the kernel code at a random position in RAM, it makes various attacks on the system more difficult due to not being able to reliably jump to a given position for an intended exploit.

Another security feature added to the IBM s390 code in Linux 5.2 is support for kernel image signature verification. Also for enhancing security/robustness are improvements to the hardware TRNG random number generator code.

There are also other fixes and improvements to this CPU architecture code as outlined via this pull request.
Add A Comment

About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 10,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Related Hardware News
Google Worked On A New Aspeed Control Driver For Linux 5.2
Linux 5.2 Picking Up A GPIO Vibrator Driver For Supporting Setups Like The Fairphone 2
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Realtek Contributes New "RTW88" 802.11ac WiFi Driver To The Linux Kernel
Dell Launches Linux-Loaded Precision 3540 Laptop Starting At ~$700 USD
Purism Announces "Librem One" As Their Privacy-Minded Software Suite
Popular News This Week
Canonical Releases "WLCS" Wayland Conformance Suite 1.0
Dell's New WD19 Thunderbolt/USB-C Docks Should Be Playing Nicely On Linux
Linux 5.2 Will Be A Huge Release: EXT4 Case Insensitive, NVIDIA AltMode, Fieldbus + More
Blender Developers Find Old Linux Drivers Are Better Maintained Than Windows
GCC 9.1 Released As Huge Compiler Update With D Language, Zen 2, OpenMP 5, C++2A, C2X
Mozilla Had A Rough Night With Add-Ons Getting Disabled Due To An Expired Certificate