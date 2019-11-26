Linux 5.2+ Hit By AVX Register Corruption Bug - Affecting At Least Golang Programs
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 26 November 2019 at 06:34 PM EST. 3 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux 5.2 kernel and newer appears to be suffering from an AVX register corruption bug stemming from signal delivery. This register corruption issue is manifesting itself at least for Golang programs leading to a variety of bug reports when running on Linux 5.2 through at least the newly-minted Linux 5.4.

Golang developers have traced back many recent bug reports to being a corruption issue on Linux 5.2 and newer while being built with the GCC 9 compiler (using the GCC 8 compiler does not seem to bring this kernel bug to light). Golang developers and users are finding run-time errors over invalid memory addresses / pointer dereferences, segmentation violations, and related issues.

It's not a Golang bug and the developers have written a simple C test case doing basic AVX computations and bombards it with signals. With that they opened the upstream kernel bug report today. The original bisecting points the issue starting with this commit around the x86 FPU signal code from May and with other combinations of Linux 5.3 and 5.4 too when using GCC 9.

This super bug is tracking the corruption issues as they pertain to Golang with other individual bug reports having mentioned I/O errors, unexpected signals during runtime execution, random compile errors, and other panics. This issue has been deemed as a release blocker for the upcoming Go 1.14 release.

One workaround being considered at least depending upon how long it takes kernel developers to address the fundamental issue could end up being upstream Golang blacklisting current kernel versions from AVX usage to workaround the issue. Avoiding use of AVX, however, could lead to performance regressions.
3 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.5's Scheduler Sees A Load Balancing Rework For Better Perf But Risks Regressions
Linux 5.5 Crypto Code Has The Changes To Usher In WireGuard
Linux 5.5 Begins Sanity Checking RdRand Output Due To Buggy Processor Behavior
Linux 5.5 To Perform Late CPU Microcode Updates In Parallel
GNU Linux-libre 5.4-gnu Released As The New Deblobbed Kernel
Habana Labs Begins Preparing For Future ASIC Support In Their Linux Driver
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Glimpse 0.1 Released As The Rebranded Fork Of The GIMP
Various Game Emulators Are Faster On Mesa Drivers Now Thanks To OpenGL Threading
Half-Life: Alyx Releasing In March 2020 With Linux Support
Fedora Developers Looking To Change The Default Text Editor From Vi To Nano
Linux 5.4 Kernel Released With exFAT Support, Faster Radeon Graphics, New Hardware
Debian Adds Another Option For Its Init System Diversity General Resolution
Intel Details New Data Streaming Accelerator For Future CPUs - Linux Support Started
Linux 5.5 Cycle Kicks Off Next Week With Exciting Changes On Tap