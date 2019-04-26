Queued now into staging for introduction with the upcoming Linux 5.2 kernel cycle is a Generic Counter Interface to allow counter devices/drivers to re-use this common code rather than having to implement redundant code into each of these drivers.
The scope of a counter device in this context simply comes down to: "a counter is defined as a device that reports one or more "counts" based on the state changes of one or more "signals" as evaluated by a defined "count function.""
The Generic Counter Interface provides some common infrastructure and a set of standardized sysfs interfaces for reading and interacting with such devices.
Should this interest you, more information can be learned via this documentation queued as part of the Generic Counter code sitting within staging-next until the Linux 5.2 merge window opens next month.
