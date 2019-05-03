Should you be looking to control a vibrator over GPIO (general-purpose input/output), that capability is coming to the Linux 5.2 kernel thanks to a new driver.
The "gpio-vibra" driver is queued as part of the Linux input subsystem's "-next" tree ahead of Linux 5.2. The gpio-vibra is a simple 200+ lines of code driver for being able to control vibrators via GPIO. This GPIO vibrator driver for the Linux kernel is based on the existing PWM-controlled vibrator driver introduced back in 2017 but with being re-tooled for being able to turn the vibrator on/off via GPIO.
The originally designed use-case for "gpio-vibra" is for being able to support the phone vibrator within the Fairphone 2 smartphone but given flexibility of GPIO and being very common to low-power ARM SBCs, there's certainly a lot more possibilities.
More details on this new Linux driver via this commit.
