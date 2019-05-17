DRM Fixes Head Into Linux 5.2 While Letting Nouveau Turing TU117 Support Slip In
Following last week's big feature update to the DRM graphics drivers, an initial batch of "fixes" has now been merged to the early Linux 5.2 development code for these Direct Rendering Manager drivers.

These include AMDGPU SR-IOV fixes, Radeon R500 PLL fixes for that old X1000 series hardware, various Intel graphics driver fixes, Nouveau Turing mode-setting fixes, and fixes to several of the smaller drivers.

A new "feature" making it in as well during this second week of the Linux 5.2 kernel merge window is the newly-written Turing TU117 mode-setting support. This code allows the Nouveau DRM driver to light up displays with the GeForce GTX 1650 series graphics cards but there is not yet any 3D accelerated support for these Turing GTX/RTX graphics cards, which is currently blocked by the lack of NVIDIA providing the needed signed firmware images.

The complete list of Linux 5.2 DRM fixes at this point can be found here.
