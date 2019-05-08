The notable change with the "EDAC" changes for Linux 5.2 comes down to the "Zen 2" support for the new AMD EPYC processors launching later this year.
EDAC is for the kernel's subsystem of Error Detection And Correction device support to allow the collecting and reporting of events pertaining to ECC memory and other errors. With the in-development Linux 5.2 kernel, the EDAC feature pull adds in the Zen 2 support patches we originally wrote about back in February.
Added to the AMD64 EDAC driver code is the new IDs for Family 16h Model 30h and newer parts, which are the next-generation Zen processors. There are also Zen 2 updates now for handling more than two unified memory controllers to a new maximum of eight memory controllers per die.
These Zen 2 EDAC support changes are part of this pull request. While we can't yet officially confirm, it does look like AMD should have the Zen 2 support generally in good standing in time for the next-generation Ryzen and processors sans potentially some missing bits like the EDAC reporting depending upon what kernel you plan to run around launch time, but all critical kernel bits should be into shape as well as associated software support like the "znver2" support within the new GCC 9 compiler. But as is usually the case for major new hardware platforms, running the newer the Linux kernel, generally is the best bet for optimal performance and functionality.
