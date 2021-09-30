Linux Achieves 5.1M IOPS Per-Core With AMD Zen 3 + Intel Optane

Rather than talking in the 3.5~3.8M IOPS per-core range for evaluating kernel improvements, he is now at over 5 million IOPS per core by upgrading to AMD Zen 3 hardware.
His system up to this point for doing the major Linux I/O testing was an AMD Ryzen Threadripper 3970X with Intel Optane Gen2 storage. He has now moved to using an AMD Ryzen 9 5950X with Intel Optane Gen2.
The Linux IOPS per-core performance for his new baseline is now well above five million.... 5.1M IOPS is what he is seeing out of his new configuration at this point in Linux kernel development. This upgrade to AMD Zen 3 is now pushing the limits of the underlying Optane storage itself.
Answer is 5.1M IOPS, which is also the limit of the device. Stock 5950X build, not overclocked.— Jens Axboe (@axboe) September 30, 2021
IOPS=5121792, BW=2500MiB/s, IOS/call=32/31, inflight=(128 128)
IOPS=5121792, BW=2500MiB/s, IOS/call=32/32, inflight=(128 101)
