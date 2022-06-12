Linux 5.19 Adds In Raptor Lake P For Intel PMC Driver, More Gigabyte Boards For Sensors

In addition to all of the Linux 5.19 feature changes, sent in today for the Linux 5.19-rc2 release later today were some additional x86 platform driver updates. Sent in as part of the "fixes" for the week were some new device IDs adding in some new hardware support to existing drivers.
First up, the Intel PMC driver has added Raptor Lake P support. Just the new ID for Raptor Lake P was necessary for Intel PMC, the driver responsible for interfacing with Intel Core SoCs power management controller. No other changes were needed to this power management controller driver and thus a safe post merge window addition especially with Intel Raptor Lake P not even coming out to the masses still for a number of months.
Also notable with today's platform-drivers-x86 pull for Linux 5.19-rc2 are updates to the Gigabyte-WMI driver. New IDs added there expanding the Gigabyte motherboard sensor support is handling for the B450M DS3H-CF and Z690M AORUS ELITE AX DDR4. Over the past year the Gigabyte-WMI driver has come together for the mainline kernel via the Linux community and supporting a number of different Gigabyte motherboards for temperature sensors and other bits via this WMI ACPI driver.
Gigabyte Z690M AORUS ELITE AX DDR4
The Gigabyte B450M DS3H-CF is a ~$60 micro-ATX AMD B450 motherboard while the Gigabyte Z690M AORUS ELITE AX DDR4 is a current-generation ~$240 USD Intel Alder Lake motherboard.
More details on these latest platform-drivers-x86 fixes and new device ID additions ahead of today's Linux 5.19-rc2 release can be found via this pull request.
