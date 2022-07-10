Linux 5.19-rc6 Released After A Fairly Normal Week

Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 10 July 2022 at 06:34 PM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just announced the availability of Linux 5.19-rc6 as the latest routine test release for the upcoming Linux 5.19.

Linux 5.19 is on track for its stable release later this month. There are many new features coming with Linux 5.19 from hardware support to file-system enhancements and a variety of other kernel "fun" changes.

For Linux 5.19-rc6 it's been fortunately another smooth week. Linus Torvalds summed up 5.19-rc6 in the release announcement:
Things looking fairly normal for rc6, nothing here really stands out. A number of small fixes all over, with the bulk being a collection of sound and network driver fixes, along with some arm64 dts file updates.

The rest is some selftest updates, and various (mostly) one-liners all over the place. The shortlog below gives a good overview, and is short enough to just scroll through to get a flavor of it all.

Perhaps somewhat unusually, I picked up a few fixes that were pending in trees that haven't actually hit upstream yet. It's already rc6, and I wanted to close out a few of the regression reports and not have to wait for another (possibly last, knock wood) rc to have them in the tree.


Linux 5.19 is looking to be in fairly good shape and my 5.19 kernel benchmarking has been going well aside from some AMDGPU regressions but will check back on those to see if that's in good shape yet.
Add A Comment
Related News
Optimized memchr() Implementation For The Linux Kernel Up To ~4x Faster
Atari Open-Source Linux DRM Graphics Driver Being Worked On In 2022
MGLRU v13 Published, Benchmarks Continue Looking Good For This Kernel Feature
Fresh MGLRU Benchmarks Are Looking Very Promising For Linux Performance
Linux 5.20 To Fix Some TUXEDO/Clevo Laptops With Touchpad/Keyboard Issues After Suspend
KernelMemorySanitizer v4 Published While Already Having Found 300+ Kernel Bugs
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Systemd Creator Lands At Microsoft
Lennart Poettering - systemd + PulseAudio Creator - Departed Red Hat
When Time Comes For GTK5, It Might Be Wayland-Only On Linux
Linux Mint 21 Is Going To Avoid systemd-oomd
Darktable 4.0 Released With Rewritten UI, Much Improved OpenCL Performance
New Lenovo AMD Laptops With Pluton Co-Processor Reportedly Only Boot Windows By Default
KernelMemorySanitizer v4 Published While Already Having Found 300+ Kernel Bugs
Xonotic 0.8.5 Improves This Prominent Open-Source Game