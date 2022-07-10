Linux 5.19-rc6 Released After A Fairly Normal Week
Linus Torvalds just announced the availability of Linux 5.19-rc6 as the latest routine test release for the upcoming Linux 5.19.
Linux 5.19 is on track for its stable release later this month. There are many new features coming with Linux 5.19 from hardware support to file-system enhancements and a variety of other kernel "fun" changes.
For Linux 5.19-rc6 it's been fortunately another smooth week. Linus Torvalds summed up 5.19-rc6 in the release announcement:
Things looking fairly normal for rc6, nothing here really stands out. A number of small fixes all over, with the bulk being a collection of sound and network driver fixes, along with some arm64 dts file updates.
The rest is some selftest updates, and various (mostly) one-liners all over the place. The shortlog below gives a good overview, and is short enough to just scroll through to get a flavor of it all.
Perhaps somewhat unusually, I picked up a few fixes that were pending in trees that haven't actually hit upstream yet. It's already rc6, and I wanted to close out a few of the regression reports and not have to wait for another (possibly last, knock wood) rc to have them in the tree.
Linux 5.19 is looking to be in fairly good shape and my 5.19 kernel benchmarking has been going well aside from some AMDGPU regressions but will check back on those to see if that's in good shape yet.
