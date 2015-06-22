Linus Torvalds Releases Linux 5.19-rc3 Father's Day Kernel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 19 June 2022 at 06:03 PM EDT.
Linus Torvalds spent some of Father's Day today merging last minute pull requests for the week and issuing Linux 5.19-rc3 as the newest weekly test kernel.

Linux 5.19-rc3 does have the MMIO Stale Data vulnerabilities mitigation that goes along with the recent Intel CPU microcode as of last month. The MMIO Stale Data patches have already been back-ported to the stable kernel series.

As for the other changes, Torvalds wrote in the 5.19-rc3 announcement:
It's Sunday afternoon, which means it's time for another rc release.

5.19-rc3 is fairly small, and just looking at the diffstat, a lot of it ends up being in the documentation subdirectory. With another chunk in selftests.

But we do have real code changes too, fairly evenly split between drivers, architecture fixes, and "other code". That other code is mostly filesystem fixes, but also some core kernel and networking.

Full shortlog appended for your enjoyment, but so far everything looks fine. Knock wood,

See my Linux 5.19 feature overview for the additions coming to this kernel debuting as stable at the end of July.
