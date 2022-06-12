Linux 5.19-rc2 Released With "Nothing Hugely Scary Going On"
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.19-rc2 with the fixes that have trickled in for this week past the closure of the Linux 5.19 merge window.

Being the week after the merge window, it's been fairly quiet in kernel land. Not too many fixes have poured in yet for all of the new code merged this cycle. Linus Torvalds commented of the -rc2 changes, "Fixes spread all over, and the diffstat is fairly flat apart from a few notable things that had bigger changes: some amdgpu fixes, the xen stub iommu driver, and some ceph and zonefs fixes. The rest is all pretty much one- or few-liners spread out mostly everywhere."

Though he did take the downtime this week to upgrade his (Fedora) OS installation on his main system and moved up now to the GCC 12 compiler. In the process he uncovered some GCC 12 issues with the Linux kernel code that he has been working to address. Torvalds ends his 5.19-rc2 announcement with, "nothing hugely scary going on, let's just keep testing and fixing things."


In addition to the general fixes that were merged this week, Linux 5.19-rc2 does bring Raptor Lake P for the Intel PMC driver and more Gigabyte boards to its WMI sensor driver.

See the Linux 5.19 feature list for a look at all of the prominent changes that landed this cycle. Linux 5.19 stable should be out around the end of July.
