RT Patches Updated For Linux 5.19-rc1 - Real-Time Inches Closer To The Finish Line
The real-time (RT) patch series still hasn't been mainlined but the patch delta is slowly winding down with each new kernel version. Out today is the re-based RT patch series for the recently minted Linux 5.19-rc1 with some of the prior real-time patches having been upstreamed this merge window and other patches re-based to work with the newest kernel code.

For v5.18-rt11-patches it was a set of 95 patches while now with v5.19-rc1-rt1 it's down to just 53 patches! A lot of necessary kernel changes for real-time kernel support managed to work their way upstream this cycle across various subsystems.

The current set of 53 patches needing to be applied atop Linux 5.19 can be found via linux-rt-devel.git. There are various patches around printk, a number of Intel i915 DRM patches, lazy preemption, various ARM and PowerPC changes, and also the actual bits for being able to enable the real-time kernel builds (setting ARCH_SUPPORTS_RT).

The brief v5.19-rc1-rt1 announcement can be read on the kernel mailing list.


It's almost time to celebrate... The Real-Time Linux kernel patches are inching closer to all the necessary bits being mainlined.


It's looking like we are finally reaching that point where the mainlining of the rest of the real-time kernel patches is within reach... For years there has been talk of being able to "soon" merge the RT support while the Linutronix developers involved with the real-time effort were ultimately held up by lack of funding for their work. It was back in February though that Intel acquired Linutronix and stated getting the PREEMPT_RT support upstreamed would still be among the goals for the Intel-owned firm. Thanks to the resources afforded by Intel, it looks like indeed that will soon be a reality.
