Linux 5.19-rc1 Released With Intel TDX, AMD SEV-SNP, LoongArch, Big TCP & A Lot More

Following a rather eventful Linux 5.19 merge window the past two weeks, Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.19-rc1. It's a great way coincidentally to mark the end of the Phoronix 18th birthday.
The Linux 5.19 merge window was very exciting with many new features added. I'll wrap up my Linux 5.19 feature overview in the next day or two, but if you are a faithful Phoronix follower with the many articles over the past few weeks, you should be well aware of all what's in this kernel version. Some of the major highlights include initial Intel TDX support being merged, Intel In-Field Scan (IFS) landing for new silicon testing functionality, completion of Arm multi-platform efforts, AMD SEV-SNP has finally made it mainline after a year of patch revisions, Zstd compression support for firmware, the initial CPU port for the LoongArch architecture, NTFS3 driver fixes, continued AMD RDNA3 GPU enablement work, continued Intel DG2/Alchemist discrete graphixs enablement work, Apple M1 NVMe support, proper file creation/birth time reporting for FAT32 file-systems, Big TCP was merged, Armv9 Scalable Matrix Extension kernel-side support landed, and a heck of a lot more. Stay tuned for more Linux 5.19 features article for more details on these changes and other enhancements to find with this summer 2022 kernel.
Linux 5.19-rc1 is now available.
Now it's on to bug/regression fixing with weekly release candidates as usual. If all goes well the Linux 5.19 stable release will be out before the end of July.
Linux 5.19 does come in much larger in size. In large part it's due to the graphics driver additions that in turn all the AMD auto-generated headers for new IP block support leads to that line count explosion. When running some Git stats tonight on the Linux kernel:
[email protected]:~/linux$ git diff --shortstat v5.18 v5.19-rc1
12784 files changed, 1046388 insertions(+), 256699 deletions(-)
[email protected]:~/linux$ git diff --shortstat v5.17 v5.18-rc1
12821 files changed, 1033473 insertions(+), 292920 deletions(-)
[email protected]:~/linux$ git diff --shortstat v5.16 v5.17-rc1
10513 files changed, 466636 insertions(+), 222538 deletions(-)
[email protected]:~/linux$ git diff --shortstat v5.15 v5.16-rc1
11236 files changed, 657921 insertions(+), 244787 deletions(-)
[email protected]:~/linux$ git diff --shortstat v5.14 v5.15-rc1
9882 files changed, 567879 insertions(+), 244386 deletions(-)
Linux 5.19-rc1 brings 1.04 million lines of code and 256k lines of code removed, slightly surpassing the prior Linux 5.18 merge window for new code activity.
The Linux kernel source tree at the moment amounts to around 65.9k lines consisting of around 23.969 million lines of detected code, 4 million lines of comments, and 4.13 million blank lines. Or all in roughly 32.1 million source lines detected in the Linux Git as of tonight's v5.19-rc1 tagging.
In tonight's 5.19-rc1 announcement, Linus Torvalds commented:
So the last two weeks were _fairly_ normal, although I will gripe and moan a bit about how many late pull requests I got. The second week started out very calm, but that was sadly only because a _lot_ of people left their final pull request pretty late. Not very pleasant at all.
But what does make me pretty pleased is that pretty much all of the pull requests were signed tags. I still don't technically _require_ signatures for pulls from kernel.org, but I've been (not very subtly) encouraging people to use them, and we're getting there. It's just good hygiene.
And to cap off the good news, this is the first merge window when Andrew participated all through git, and the first time in basically Linux history when I didn't have a single patch-bomb to apply (I still do individual random patches, and expect to always do them, but no more "big series of raw patches").
So on the whole it's all very good.
Stay tuned for my Linux 5.19 feature list shortly as well as moving on to Linux 5.19 kernel benchmarking.
