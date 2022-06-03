Zstd Compressed Firmware Submitted For Linux 5.19, Other Driver Core Changes
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 June 2022 at 09:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Greg Kroah-Hartman has gotten onto submitting his feature pull requests to Linux 5.19 for various areas of the kernel he oversees. With the driver core changes with this new kernel is now the ability to compress firmware files using the popular Zstd.

For years there has been proposed patches for adding support for Zstd compression to the Linux kernel's firmware handling in order to save disk space while offering speedy decompression and as an alternative to the likes of the existing XZ compression. Those patches never made it over the finish line while finally with Linux 5.19 it is going to be in place.

As reported back in April, Zstd compressed firmware is finally happening for those wanting to use the Zstandard compression algorithm developed by Facebook. Zstd-compressed firmware should help in saving measurable amounts of disk space while still offering speedy decompression that is done dynamically by the kernel. Firmware files ending in .zst will be decompressed by the Linux kernel's firmware loader.

Another notable driver core change with Linux 5.19 is user-space able to initiate firmware updates via sysfs. This is an Intel-led change motivated by the need to easily allow firmware updates of their FPGA PCIe cards. To this point firmware updates were initiated just by the kernel space while now via this adaptable sysfs interface it makes it easier for user-space to initiate said updates when needed.


A third useful addition with this pull is the ability to report a device's physical location on the system such as a particular port for being particularly help when having multiple of the same devices connected to the system. Some devices expose physical locations via ACPI already while more buses are expected to be able to expose physical location properties moving ahead.

See this morning's pull request for the complete list of driver core changes for Linux 5.19.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.19 Perf Changes Bring Three Notable AMD Features
A Fix Is On The Way For A Previously-Reported Linux 5.18 Performance Regression
Clang RandStruct Lands As Part Of Kernel Hardening For Linux 5.19
LoongArch CPU Port Might Still Land For Linux 5.19
Framework Laptop Gets ChromeOS EC Driver Support In Linux 5.19
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
Firefox 101 Released With Few Notable Changes