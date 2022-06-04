Linux 5.19's Staging Spring Cleaning: ~13k Lines Of Code Removed
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 4 June 2022 at 10:21 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Along with his other pull requests for areas of the kernel he oversees, Greg Kroah-Hartman on Friday submitted all of the staging area changes for the kernel in this "proving grounds" of sorts for the kernel. Thanks to some spring cleaning, the staging area is 13k lines of code less this cycle.

One of the biggest changes for staging this cycle is the WFX driver promoted out of staging. WFX is the Silicon Labs WiFi Linux driver. The Silicon Labs WF200 series hardware is intended for low-power IoT hardware applications. The WFX driver had been in staging for the past three years (since Linux 5.5) while now has finally been worked into good enough shape for promoting it to the networking subsystem proper.

Another 5k+ lines of code was freed up by removing the Unisys s-Par driver code from the kernel tree entirely. The Unisys s-Par code contained three drivers for the "Unisys Secure Partition" but this code has been left in an unmaintained state. No one from Unisys has responded to patches posted nor have any of their engineers furthered this code along at all in recent times, so the decision was made to just remove it from the Linux kernel. Unisys Secure Partitioning "s-Par" is a Type 1 hypervisor that makes use of Intel VT on select Xeon platforms to create and monitor multiple operating environments. The s-Par is implemented in firmware for low-overhead handling.

There also continues being a lot of code refinements to the Realtek RTL8188eus WiFi Linux driver, the "r8188eu". Greg commented of that r8188eu driver work, "So many cleanups. It's amazing just how many things have been cleaned up here, and yet, how many remain to go. Lots of work happened here, and it doesn't look to slow down any time soon."


There are a ton of other smaller driver clean-ups as outlined in the staging pull request.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linus Torvalds Questions New "HTE" Subsystem Looking To Land In Linux 5.19
LoongArch CPU Support Merged For Linux 5.19 - But It Won't Work For A Booting System Yet
Zstd Compressed Firmware Submitted For Linux 5.19, Other Driver Core Changes
Linux 5.19 Perf Changes Bring Three Notable AMD Features
A Fix Is On The Way For A Previously-Reported Linux 5.18 Performance Regression
Clang RandStruct Lands As Part Of Kernel Hardening For Linux 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Arch Linux Hits Top Linux Spot Over Ubuntu In May's Steam Survey
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
Firefox 101 Released With Few Notable Changes