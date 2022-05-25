Linux's RNG Code Continues Modernization Effort With v5.19

Security researcher Jason Donenfeld known as the founder of the WireGuard project has recently been focused on modernizing the Linux kernel's random number generator (RNG/random) code. With the Linux 5.19 kernel there is yet more work landing.
Donenfeld has been engaged in unifying the /dev/random and /dev/urandom paths, improving VM security, enhancing performance, and various other improvements to reinforce it from a security perspective while also improving the overall code quality.
With Linux 5.19 the RNG updates are again hearty. Donenfeld has led work to improve entropy collection methods, further examining security aspects of the code, and making the driver more manageable.
Those interested in all the technical details around improving the RNG code for Linux 5.19 can see this pull request for all the interesting details of the now-merged code.
