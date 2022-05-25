Linux's RNG Code Continues Modernization Effort With v5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 25 May 2022 at 04:35 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX KERNEL --
Security researcher Jason Donenfeld known as the founder of the WireGuard project has recently been focused on modernizing the Linux kernel's random number generator (RNG/random) code. With the Linux 5.19 kernel there is yet more work landing.

Donenfeld has been engaged in unifying the /dev/random and /dev/urandom paths, improving VM security, enhancing performance, and various other improvements to reinforce it from a security perspective while also improving the overall code quality.

With Linux 5.19 the RNG updates are again hearty. Donenfeld has led work to improve entropy collection methods, further examining security aspects of the code, and making the driver more manageable.

Those interested in all the technical details around improving the RNG code for Linux 5.19 can see this pull request for all the interesting details of the now-merged code.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.19 Makes It Much Easier To Clear CPUID Features
Linux 5.19's Printk To Offload Messages To Per-Console KThreads
Linux 5.19 To "Make Life Miserable" In Slowing Down Bad Behaving Split-Lock Apps
Linux 5.19 Adding New Option For Easily Configuring An x86_64 Debug Kernel
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Linux 5.18 Released With Intel SDSi, New CPU & GPU Features
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features