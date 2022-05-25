Linux 5.19 Heavy On Intel Power Management & Thermal Improvements
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 25 May 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
The power management, ACPI, and thermal control updates are ready for Linux 5.19. This cycle there is a lot of PM/thermal work as usual on the Arm side while Intel also continues with a lot of changes from new hardware support to improving overheat handling of laptops for S0ix handling.

It's busy as always working to improve Linux power management and thermal handling for hardware from smartphones up through high performance servers. Among the power management changes for Linux 5.19 include:

- The Intel Run-Time Average Power Limiting (RAPL) power-capping driver adds support for Raptor Lake and Alder Lake N processors.

- Alder Lake support in the Intel Idle driver.

- THe Intel P-Strate driver now properly handles frequency invariance handling when turbo mode is disabled using the /sys/devices/system/cpu/intel_pstate/no_turbo sysfs interface. When the user opts to disable the turbo mode using that run-time interface, the frequency invariance handling would be thrown off.

- Sapphire Rapids Out-of-Band (OOB) mode support for the Intel P-State driver.

- A Linaro-led fix to avoid unnecessary frequency updates when the frequency reported by the hardware is slightly different than what is shown by the frequency table -- e.g. 499 vs. 500MHz. The patch in current form allows up to a 1MHz deviation without leading to frequency updates.

- The ACPI table override is now preserved during the hibernation process.

- CPU-based scaling support has been added to the passive devfreq governor.

- The Energy Model code has been extended to allow for artificial models where the power values may not be on a uniform scale with other devices providing power information. This is an Arm-led change for the artificial Energy Model.

More details on the power management changes via this pull request.

Meanwhile the ACPI updates include additions such as support for the Microsoft Windows 11 _OSI string, adding the ARM Performance Monitoring Unit Table in the ACPICA code, improved handling of PCI devices that are in D3cold state during system initialization, support for high frequency impedance notification to the DPTF driver, and other additions. The ACPI change around D3cold devices at system initialization will ensure now that the PCI devices are initially powered up along with their children to ensure proper device enumeration.


Along similar topics, the thermal control updates have been merged. This pull includes the new thermal library and temperature capture tool in the kernel source tree. This pull also improves the overheat condition handling during suspend-to-idle within the Intel PCH thermal driver and a variety of other fixes and improvements.

The improved Intel PCH overheat handling during suspend-to-idle is the change covered in detail earlier this month within Intel Has A Solution For Hot Linux Laptops Draining The Battery While Trying To Sleep.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux Continues Playing Catch Up To Windows For Desktop Hardware Monitoring Support
Virtual m68k Machine Proves Capable, Xtensa & C-SKY Archs See Updates Too
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Upgraded Linux-Friendly Framework Laptop Shifts To Intel 12th Gen "Alder Lake"
VP9 Encoder & Other Media Functionality Of Tesla's FSD Chip To Be Upstreamed In Linux
Keychron C-Series/K-Series Keyboards To Be Better Supported With Linux 5.19
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Ubuntu 22.10 Switching To PipeWire For Linux Audio Handling
HP Preparing An AMD-Powered Linux Laptop Powered By Pop!_OS
Linux To Introduce The Ability To Set The Hostname Before Userspace Starts
Linux 5.19 Will Be Super Exciting For Intel Customers, Many Other Features Expected
Systemd 251 Released With systemd-sysupdate Introduced, Many Other Additions
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Linux 5.18 Preparing For Release - Especially Heavy With Many Intel & AMD Changes
PostgreSQL 15 Performance Improving With Faster Sorting, Many New Features