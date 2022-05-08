New Thermal Library & Temperature Capture Tool Readied For Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 May 2022 at 05:20 AM EDT. Add A Comment
HARDWARE --
Adding to the growing list of changes expected for introduction in Linux 5.19 is the thermal subsystem adding a new thermal library, daemon, and "theromometer" temperature capture tool to the kernel's source tree.

Back in February I wrote about the new thermal library and "thermometer" tool being worked on by Linaro's Daniel Lezcano. The library relies on Netlink notifications amd all the work combined is designed to improve user-space's dealings with the Linux kernel's thermal framework.

The in-tree thermometer tool allows for capturing temperatures from thermal zones defined in a configuration file, is low-overhead, and can be easily fed into other tooling like GNU Plot. The new thermal daemon is intended as a reference/example for writing new daemons around the Linux thermal library.


The new library, thermometer tool, and daemon are all part of the thermal subsystem's "linux-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.19 merge window.
Add A Comment
Related News
ASpeed AST2600 BMC Support For DisplayPort Landing In Linux 5.19
Better Support For The Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II With Linux 5.19
Gigabyte B660 GAMING X DDR4 To Have Working Temperature Sensors With Linux 5.18
Kubuntu Focus M2 Gen4 Announced With Intel Alder Lake, RTX 30 Graphics
Linux Disabling Raw Access To Floppy Disks "FDRAWCMD" By Default
Linux 5.19 To Upstream Driver For Raspberry Pi's Sense HAT Joystick
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Steam On Linux Gaming Usage Grew In April
System76 Releases v1.1 Scheduler For Optimizing Linux Desktop/Laptop Responsiveness
Mozilla Firefox 100 Now Available With Various Improvements
Linux 5.19 To Help With Reporting A Connected Device's Physical Location
Microsoft 3D Movie Maker Released As Open-Source
GCC 12's Shiny New C++ Features - More Of C++23 Implemented
Fedora Linux 36 Being Released Next Week
Microsoft Joins The Open 3D Foundation For Advancing Open-Source 3D Development