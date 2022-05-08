New Thermal Library & Temperature Capture Tool Readied For Linux 5.19

Adding to the growing list of changes expected for introduction in Linux 5.19 is the thermal subsystem adding a new thermal library, daemon, and "theromometer" temperature capture tool to the kernel's source tree.
Back in February I wrote about the new thermal library and "thermometer" tool being worked on by Linaro's Daniel Lezcano. The library relies on Netlink notifications amd all the work combined is designed to improve user-space's dealings with the Linux kernel's thermal framework.
The in-tree thermometer tool allows for capturing temperatures from thermal zones defined in a configuration file, is low-overhead, and can be easily fed into other tooling like GNU Plot. The new thermal daemon is intended as a reference/example for writing new daemons around the Linux thermal library.
The new library, thermometer tool, and daemon are all part of the thermal subsystem's "linux-next" branch ahead of the Linux 5.19 merge window.
