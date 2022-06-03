NTFS3 Kernel Driver Sees Fixes Sent In For Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 3 June 2022
Following the recent concerns around maintenance for the NTFS3 kernel driver and other developers stepping up to maintain the "NTFS3" kernel driver contributed by Paragon Software, there is now a batch of fixes ready to go for Linux 5.19.

Konstantin Komarov of Paragon Software is back to being active on the kernel mailing list after being away on break and other obligations. Komarov has submitted the batch of NTFS3 fixes this morning for the Linux 5.19 merge window.

Among the NTFS3 driver fixes for Linux 5.19 include addressing various memory leaks and kernel panics, some xfstests test case fixes, and fixing various kernel bug fixes. There are also random typo fixes, dead code removal, and other maintenance tasks.

See this pull request for the full list of NTFS3 fixes for Linux 5.19. This is the first big batch of fixes since Paragon's NTFS3 driver was mainlined last year in Linux 5.15.

Details on the current NTFS3 kernel driver functionality can be found via kernel.org.
