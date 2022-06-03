Linux 5.19 Completes Multi-Platform Support For Intel PXA/XScale, HPE GXP SoC Added

Another set of Arm SoC and platform changes have been submitted for the in-development Linux 5.19 merge window.
Last week saw the main set of Arm SoC/platform changes land including new SoC support, a variety of new boards supported, and wrapping up ARMv4T/AR
With this second week worth of Arm changes, there is finishing up multi-platform work, this time on the Intel/Marvell PXA platform side. The Intel PXA processors are back for the XScale days.
Also merged on Thursday were late Arm changes. One of the new DeviceTree files is for the Nuvia DC-SCM BMC that makes use of an ASpeed AST2600 BMC SoC. This DT was submitted by Qualcomm, which acquired the Nuvia start-up.
The other big addition with the late Arm changes is the introduction of the HPE GXP architecture. HPE GXP is a new SoC developed by HPE that is to be used for many BMC features in their servers moving forward. The HPE GXP is based on an Arm Cortex-A9 core, sports Gigabit Ethernet capabilities, offers multiple I2C and SPI interfaces, and provides other common BMC functionality. Currently there is no public specifications on the HPE GXP but they are working to provide some.
Some nice Arm SoC/platform changes on top of all the code merged last week.
