Linux 5.19 Completes Multi-Platform Support For Intel PXA/XScale, HPE GXP SoC Added

The other big addition with the late Arm changes is the introduction of the HPE GXP architecture. HPE GXP is a new SoC developed by HPE that is to be used for many BMC features in their servers moving forward. The HPE GXP is based on an Arm Cortex-A9 core, sports Gigabit Ethernet capabilities, offers multiple I2C and SPI interfaces, and provides other common BMC functionality. Currently there is no public specifications on the HPE GXP but they are working to provide some.Some nice Arm SoC/platform changes on top of all the code merged last week.