Linux 5.19 Completes Multi-Platform Support For Intel PXA/XScale, HPE GXP SoC Added
Written by Michael Larabel in Arm on 3 June 2022 at 12:00 AM EDT. Add A Comment
ARM --
Another set of Arm SoC and platform changes have been submitted for the in-development Linux 5.19 merge window.

Last week saw the main set of Arm SoC/platform changes land including new SoC support, a variety of new boards supported, and wrapping up ARMv4T/AR
With this second week worth of Arm changes, there is finishing up multi-platform work, this time on the Intel/Marvell PXA platform side. The Intel PXA processors are back for the XScale days.

Also merged on Thursday were late Arm changes. One of the new DeviceTree files is for the Nuvia DC-SCM BMC that makes use of an ASpeed AST2600 BMC SoC. This DT was submitted by Qualcomm, which acquired the Nuvia start-up.


The other big addition with the late Arm changes is the introduction of the HPE GXP architecture. HPE GXP is a new SoC developed by HPE that is to be used for many BMC features in their servers moving forward. The HPE GXP is based on an Arm Cortex-A9 core, sports Gigabit Ethernet capabilities, offers multiple I2C and SPI interfaces, and provides other common BMC functionality. Currently there is no public specifications on the HPE GXP but they are working to provide some.

Some nice Arm SoC/platform changes on top of all the code merged last week.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.19 ARM Excites With Apple M1 NVMe, 12 Year Old Multi-Platform Achievement
AmpereOne Announced As Ampere's In-House AArch64 Cloud Native Processor Design
ARMv9 Scalable Matrix Extension Support Lands In Linux 5.19
Ampere Adds "Ampere1" CPU Core Support To LLVM
Arm Scalable Matrix Extension Readied Ahead Of Linux 5.19
FEX-Emu 2204 Released With Fixes For Running x86/x86_64 Binaries On AArch64
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System
PulseAudio 16.0 Released With A Variety Of Improvements
Arch Linux's Archinstall 2.5 Released With FIDO2 Support, Other Improvements
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
Nearly Half A Million Lines Of New Graphics Driver Code Sent In For Linux 5.19