MediaTek Vcodec Driver Adds Stateless VP8/VP9 Support In Linux 5.19
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 27 May 2022
The media subsystem updates have landed this week for the ongoing Linux 5.19 merge window for this collection of video encode/decode drivers.

With Linux 5.19 the Vcodec driver adds stateless VP8/VP9 codec support and there are various other hardware driver improvements. This isn't the most exciting media pull in recent times but still a few notable items.

- The Mediatek Vcodec driver added support for the MT8186 SoC as well as now supporting the stateless VP8 and VP9 codecs.

- The Hantro driver added support for the Hantro G1 IP on the Rockchip RK366x SoC series.

- More H.264 levels are supported by the CODA960 driver. CODA960 is the driver used for the i.MX6 VPU..

- The Venus driver added support for Qualcomm custom-compressed pixel formats.

- Various other driver fixes and updates.

More details on the media changes for Linux 5.19 via this pull.
