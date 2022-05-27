MediaTek Vcodec Driver Adds Stateless VP8/VP9 Support In Linux 5.19

The media subsystem updates have landed this week for the ongoing Linux 5.19 merge window for this collection of video encode/decode drivers.
With Linux 5.19 the Vcodec driver adds stateless VP8/VP9 codec support and there are various other hardware driver improvements. This isn't the most exciting media pull in recent times but still a few notable items.
- The Mediatek Vcodec driver added support for the MT8186 SoC as well as now supporting the stateless VP8 and VP9 codecs.
- The Hantro driver added support for the Hantro G1 IP on the Rockchip RK366x SoC series.
- More H.264 levels are supported by the CODA960 driver. CODA960 is the driver used for the i.MX6 VPU..
- The Venus driver added support for Qualcomm custom-compressed pixel formats.
- Various other driver fixes and updates.
More details on the media changes for Linux 5.19 via this pull.
