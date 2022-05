Improvements For Wacom Driver, AMD SFH, ThinkPoint Keyboard II Land In Linux 5.19

The HID subsystem changes were merged this week into the Linux 5.19 kernel.As usual the HID changes for this next version of the Linux kernel feature a wide variety of hardware driver updates: Better support for the Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint II . This standalone Lenovo keyboard that mimics those of ThinkPad notebooks works just fine already under regular HID operation. With Linux 5.19 the "native mode" is being supported. The TrackPoint II's native mode improves the middle button handling and leads to a better scrolling experience.



Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II

- The Wacom driver now has support for pens with three buttons on them. The Wacom driver now also handles the reporting of timestamps for pen and touch events in the driver.- The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) driver for Ryzen laptops now has dynamic sensor discovery support and other improvements ahead of next-generation AMD Ryzen laptops.



Keychron K10