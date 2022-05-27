Improvements For Wacom Driver, AMD SFH, ThinkPoint Keyboard II Land In Linux 5.19
The HID subsystem changes were merged this week into the Linux 5.19 kernel.

As usual the HID changes for this next version of the Linux kernel feature a wide variety of hardware driver updates:

- Better support for the Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint II. This standalone Lenovo keyboard that mimics those of ThinkPad notebooks works just fine already under regular HID operation. With Linux 5.19 the "native mode" is being supported. The TrackPoint II's native mode improves the middle button handling and leads to a better scrolling experience.


Lenovo ThinkPad TrackPoint Keyboard II


- The Wacom driver now has support for pens with three buttons on them. The Wacom driver now also handles the reporting of timestamps for pen and touch events in the driver.

- The AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) driver for Ryzen laptops now has dynamic sensor discovery support and other improvements ahead of next-generation AMD Ryzen laptops.


Keychron K10


- Proper handling of Keychron C-Series/K-Series keyboards by ensuring the F1-F12 keys are always working now.

- Intel Alder Lake and Raptor Lake device IDs added to the ISH HID driver (Intel Sensor Hub).

- Support for the Google Whiskers Touchpad within the Multitouch HID driver.

- Support for more Huion tablets within the uclogic driver. The uclogic driver also now has pen support for the XP-PEN Star 06.

- The HID Multitouch driver adds quirks to enable Lenovo X12 trackpoint support.

- Force feedback support for the Mega World controller.

More details on these HID changes for Linux 5.19 via this pull.
