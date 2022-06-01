F2FS Enhancements Land In Linux 5.19

New feature code for the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) has landed for the in-development Linux 5.19 kernel.
Jaegeuk Kim submitted the latest batch of feature work for F2FS on Tuesday, which has already been merged to mainline. This cycle there is a rework to the F2FS atomic write support in order to allow more atomic writes to happen. F2FS in Linux 5.19 has also removed the volatile write support from the file-system.
F2FS for this new kernel also now allows compression for mmap files in the "compress_mode=user" mount option mode, garbage collection improvements, and various bug fixes.
More details on the F2FS improvements for Linux 5.19 via this PR. The F2FS changes this cycle aren't as heavy as all the XFS work this round but at least more notable than some of the other file-system changes this merge window.
