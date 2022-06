F2FS Enhancements Land In Linux 5.19

New feature code for the Flash-Friendly File-System (F2FS) has landed for the in-development Linux 5.19 kernel.Jaegeuk Kim submitted the latest batch of feature work for F2FS on Tuesday, which has already been merged to mainline. This cycle there is a rework to the F2FS atomic write support in order to allow more atomic writes to happen. F2FS in Linux 5.19 has also removed the volatile write support from the file-system.F2FS for this new kernel also now allows compression for mmap files in the "compress_mode=user" mount option mode, garbage collection improvements, and various bug fixes.More details on the F2FS improvements for Linux 5.19 via this PR . The F2FS changes this cycle aren't as heavy as all the XFS work this round but at least more notable than some of the other file-system changes this merge window.