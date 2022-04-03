Linux 5.18 To Try Again For x86/x86_64 "WERROR" Default
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 April 2022 at 07:46 AM EDT. 6 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
The Linux 5.18 merge window is ending today while sent in this morning were a batch of "x86/urgent" updates that include enabling the CONFIG_WERROR knob by default for Linux x86/x86_64 default configuration "defconfig" kernel builds.

Last year with Linux 5.15 the kernel tried enabling -Werror by default for treating all compiler warnings as errors. The motivation was to ensure compiler warnings are treated serious by developers and for new code not to introduce any new warnings. That change caused lots of build-time pains for the Linux kernel and thus scaled it back.

Now with Linux 5.18 with today's pull request, CONFIG_WERROR would be enabled by default for x86/x86_64 defconfig builds for re-enabling that "-Werror" behavior.


A last batch of x86 updates sent in ahead of the Linux 5.18 merge window closure.


This should make Linus Torvalds happy given his earlier comment on the matter:
"EVERYBODY should have CONFIG_WERROR=y on at least x86-64 and other serious architectures, unless you have some completely random experimental (and broken) compiler.

New compiler warnings are not acceptable."

This pull request has that defconfig enabling for x86/x86_64 along wit a change around the dynamic XSTATE enabling via prctl(), handling supervisor states correctly in the FPU/XSTATE code, and other fixes / last minute work.
6 Comments
Related News
Last Minute Random/RNG Updates Land In Linux 5.18
Poking At A Big NUMA Benchmark Regression In Linux 5.18 Git
Linux 5.18 Switches From Zero Length Arrays To Flexible Array Members
Linux 5.18 Power Management Brings Improvements For Both Intel & AMD
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
Systemd 251-rc1 Released With Experimental systemd-sysupdate Tool
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes