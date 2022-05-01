Linux 5.18-rc5 Released - "A Very Tiny Bit Larger"

While Linux 5.18 had been trending on the lighter/calmer side, Linux 5.18-rc5 was just released and it comes in "a very tiny bit larger" than usual.
Linux 5.18-rc5 is a bit larger than usual at this stage for an "-rc5" release but not too bad. It's likely though the uptick is just from more work shifting to this week from last week.
None of the changes in this week's release candidate are particular cause for concern, just more patches than Linus likes seeing at this stage. There isn't much to note with this Linux 5.18-rc5 kernel in terms of the fixes for the past week - the only change I find worth mentioning is another Gigabyte motherboard supported by the Gigabyte-WMI sensor driver.
See the brief Linux 5.18-rc5 announcement for more commentary from Torvalds.
See the Linux 5.18 features list for a look at the notable changes coming in this kernel. Linux 5.18 stable should be out by the end of May.
