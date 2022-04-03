Linux 5.18-rc1 Released - Many Line Additions Due To Big Chunks From AMD & Intel
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 3 April 2022 at 06:34 PM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Linus Torvalds just released Linux 5.18-rc1 to cap off the two week merge window for Linux 5.18 as the next major version of the Linux kernel.

Two areas standing out by line count are AMD graphics driver additions for new hardware. In particular, the auto-generated header files for DCN 3.1.x and MP 13.0.x IP blocks. They "absolutely dominated" the diff due to the amount of new headers added for each new GPU. These additions in Linux 5.18 are preparing for upcoming Radeon GPUs albeit now being enabled block-by-block as noted in prior articles compared to the big notable patch series.

Also on the Intel side updates to the Intel performance monitoring event tables comes in second place for causing the most significant code diff.


By line count AMD graphics and Intel CPU changes lead, but there is a ton of new features across the board in Linux 5.18... Stay tuned for my feature overview tomorrow.


The rest of the changes for Linux 5.18 are fairly spread out and "look fairly normal" with about 60% of the 5.18 changes being on the driver side.

See my Linux 5.18 news articles about all of the changes that were merged over the past two weeks. On Monday I'll be out with my usual feature overview article to provide a concise look at the changes and new functionality coming in Linux 5.18.

For more Torvalds commentary, see the 5.18-rc1 announcement. Linux 5.18 stable should be out around the end of May.
2 Comments
Related News
Linux 5.18 To Try Again For x86/x86_64 "WERROR" Default
Last Minute Random/RNG Updates Land In Linux 5.18
Poking At A Big NUMA Benchmark Regression In Linux 5.18 Git
Linux 5.18 Switches From Zero Length Arrays To Flexible Array Members
Linux 5.18 Power Management Brings Improvements For Both Intel & AMD
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Google Has A Problem With Linux Server Reboots Too Slow Due To Too Many NVMe Drives
ReactOS "Open-Source Windows" Manages To Run Some Battlefield Games
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Beta Released With Many Improvements
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
Improved Arch Linux Installer Experience Being Readied With Archinstall 2.4-RC1
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18
Systemd 251-rc1 Released With Experimental systemd-sysupdate Tool
DXVK 1.10.1 Released With Initial Support For Shared Resources, Game Fixes