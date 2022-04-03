Linux 5.18-rc1 Released - Many Line Additions Due To Big Chunks From AMD & Intel

Two areas standing out by line count are AMD graphics driver additions for new hardware. In particular, the auto-generated header files for DCN 3.1.x and MP 13.0.x IP blocks. They "absolutely dominated" the diff due to the amount of new headers added for each new GPU. These additions in Linux 5.18 are preparing for upcoming Radeon GPUs albeit now being enabled block-by-block as noted in prior articles compared to the big notable patch series.
Also on the Intel side updates to the Intel performance monitoring event tables comes in second place for causing the most significant code diff.
By line count AMD graphics and Intel CPU changes lead, but there is a ton of new features across the board in Linux 5.18... Stay tuned for my feature overview tomorrow.
The rest of the changes for Linux 5.18 are fairly spread out and "look fairly normal" with about 60% of the 5.18 changes being on the driver side.
See my Linux 5.18 news articles about all of the changes that were merged over the past two weeks. On Monday I'll be out with my usual feature overview article to provide a concise look at the changes and new functionality coming in Linux 5.18.
For more Torvalds commentary, see the 5.18-rc1 announcement. Linux 5.18 stable should be out around the end of May.