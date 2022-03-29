AMD Starts Working On New Sound Code For Upcoming Platforms With Linux 5.18
Written by Michael Larabel in Multimedia on 29 March 2022 at 05:50 AM EDT. Add A Comment
MULTIMEDIA --
The sound subsystem updates were sent in last week for the ongoing Linux 5.18 merge window. There is a lot of new audio hardware enablement and other improvements to find with this sound pull for the new kernel.

Among the new sound driver code in Linux 5.18 is for a generic PDM (Pulse Density Modulation) controller and generic PCI driver for non-DSP based audio with AMD's Audio Co-Processor (ACP). This new driver code is initially for ACP 3.x / Renoir platforms but AMD's code patches do explicitly mention this new ACP PCI/PDM driver code will be used to "support upcoming platform" and "other ACP architectures in near future."

In addition to the AMD PDM driver work, other new sound hardware support in Linux 5.18 includes the Atmel PDMC, Awinic AW8738, i.MX cards with TLV320AIC31xx, Intel systems with CS35L41 and ESSX8336 codecs, MediatekMT8181 WB Bluetooth, NVIDIA Tegra234, Qualcomm SC7280, Renesas RZ/V2L, and TI TAS585M. The Tegra234 support gets audio working for NVIDIA's Orin SoC.

On the Intel side the sound updates also include various Alder Lake changes and making use of NHLT ACPI table information to reduce the number of quirks required for Intel systems.

There are also various sound quirks added for Dell, HP, Lenovo, ASUS, Samsung and Clevo machines. Corsair audio devices also have some additional workarounds in this kernel too.

See this merged PR for more details on all of the sound changes to hear with Linux 5.18.
Add A Comment
Related News
WirePlumber 0.4.9 Fixes Surround Sound For Some Linux Games
Dav1d 1.0 AV1 Decoder Released With Improved Threading, AVX-512 Support
MPlayer 1.5 Released To Advance This Open-Source Video Player
dav1d 1.0 AV1 Video Decoder Nears Release With AVX-512 Acceleration
MythTV 32 Released With Vulkan Rendering, Tons Of Other Improvements
VA-API Library 2.14 Released With AV1 Encode Interface
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
AMD Making It Easier To Switch To Their New P-State CPU Frequency Scaling Driver
How To Use The New AMD P-State Driver With Linux 5.17
Linux 5.17 Released With AMD P-State Driver, Plenty Of New Hardware Support
MGLRU Could Land In Linux 5.19 For Improving Performance - Especially Low RAM Situations
The Switch Has Been Made From C89 To C11/GNU11 With Linux 5.18