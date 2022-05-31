A Fix Is On The Way For A Previously-Reported Linux 5.18 Performance Regression
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Kernel on 31 May 2022 at 05:34 AM EDT. 2 Comments
LINUX KERNEL --
Back during the Linux 5.18 merge window in March I wrote about a big NUMA benchmark performance regression I noticed and bisected. It turns out there has been a fix for it in patch form albeit I only noticed this weekend and now was able to successfully test and verify the fix. That fix is now working its way to the mainline kernel.

That Linux 5.18 regression appeared as a big NUMA regression within Stress-NG and I tracked it down to the Linux 5.18 memory management changes and in particular a lru_cache_disable change.

Meanwhile last week that MM change was also attributed to a big Raspberry Pi regression where a test went from taking 1.5 seconds to over 7 minutes.

It turns out there has been a tentative patch by Red Hat's Marcelo Tosatti to address the regression since end of March, but unfortunately I hadn't noticed the email for testing the patch. Fortunately, there was another ping this weekend that went through and was able to run some benchmarks.

Indeed, that NUMA regression is now fixed with this patch.

The patch is just a one-liner changing a call from using synchronize_rcu() to synchronize_rcu_expedited() and is now on its way to mainline. That patch is now working its way to the mainline kernel via Andrew Morton's MM patches and should be back-ported for Linux 5.18.
2 Comments
Related News
Clang RandStruct Lands As Part Of Kernel Hardening For Linux 5.19
LoongArch CPU Port Might Still Land For Linux 5.19
Framework Laptop Gets ChromeOS EC Driver Support In Linux 5.19
Numerous "MM" Improvements Land In Linux 5.19
Renesas H8/300 CPU Architecture Support To Be Dropped In Linux 5.19
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter, LinkedIn, or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
SteamOS 3.2 Released With More Improvements For The Steam Deck
Rust For The Linux Kernel Updated, Uutils As Rust Version Of Coreutils Updated Too
Linux 5.19 Finally Removes Obsolete x86 a.out Support
Btrfs Gets Some Buttery Good Improvements With Linux 5.19
Wayland 1.21 Alpha Finally Introduces High-Resolution Scroll Wheel Support
Nearly Half A Million Lines Of New Graphics Driver Code Sent In For Linux 5.19
Linux 5.18 Released With Intel SDSi, New CPU & GPU Features
Distrobox 1.3 Released For Quickly & Easily Firing Up Different Distros On Your System