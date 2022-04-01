Linux 5.18 Picks Up Two New Input Drivers

Linux input subsystem maintainer has sent in its batch of changes for the ongoing Linux 5.18 merge window.
The input subsystem updates for Linux 5.18 aren't too exciting but do at least include two new drivers for continuing to expand Linux's upstream hardware support.
The mt6779-keypad is a new driver in Linux 5.18, supporting the keypad commonly paired with the Mediatek MT6779 and similar SoCs.
Another new driver is the Imagis touchscreen driver. This Imagis driver supports the IST3038C touchscreen IC and is based on an existing downstream Linux driver. Other Imagis ICs should be supported by this driver with time, particularly other IST30xxC hardware.
Aside from the new drivers, there is a rework of the keyboard handling for the Google/Chrome "Vivaldi" keyboard and a wide variety of other fixes throughout the numerous Linux input drivers.
More details via this pull request.
