Linux 5.18 To Fix Thermal Policy Handling For Select Newer HP Omen Laptops

Since the end of last year with Linux 5.16 there has been support for setting the thermal/performance preference with newer HP Omen laptops having ACPI Platform Profile support. This allows for toggling between cool / balanced / performance modes. Now for Linux 5.18 the HP-WMI driver is being improved upon for handling some newer laptops that have a different thermal policy interface.
Some HP Omen laptops have two thermal profile versions. Since Linux 5.16 the HP-WMI driver has supported the "v0" thermal policy while set for introduction in Linux 5.18 is support for the "v1" thermal policy used by some devices.
This will benefit newer HP Omen laptops that support this newer thermal profile interface. However, select laptop models are black-listed to still use the v0 profile -- this is matching the behavior of HP's "Omen Command Center" software on Windows where for unknown reasons the select models ("8607", "8746", "8747", "8749", "874A", "8748") should be using the v0 policy.
See this patch if you are an HP Omen laptop owner and interested in the default/performance/cool profile controls. That patch is in the x86 platform drivers "for-next" tree ahead of the Linux 5.18 merge window opening next week.
1 Comment