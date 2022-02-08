Linux 5.18 Preparing Another New Driver For Quirky Keyboards
Written by Michael Larabel in Hardware on 8 February 2022 at 03:00 AM EST.
The "hid-sigmamicro" driver is queued up in HID-next ahead of Linux 5.18 for dealing with keyboards exhibiting problematic behavior that use SiGma Micro keyboard control ICs.

The new hid-sigmamicro driver is yet another Linux HID/input driver being introduced to mitigate problematic behavior of hardware. While most functionality of the keyboards with the SiGma Micro keyboard control ICs work fine under Linux, it turns out some of their ICs found in some keyboards will end up mapping all modifier keys as Shift (left) input.

So this new hid-sigmamicro driver corrects that so the modifier keys will behave correctly by fixing up their report descriptor. This driver so far has been tested with Landslides KR-700 and Rapoo V500 keyboards as known to exhibit this issue.


Rapoo V500


This 130 lines of code driver is now in HID for-next ahead of the Linux 5.18 merge window for helping out anyone impacted by this SiGma Micro keyboard IC behavior.
