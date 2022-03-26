Linux 5.18 Moves Ahead With Deprecating ReiserFS
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 26 March 2022 at 05:30 AM EDT. Add A Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Following the recent developer discussions around deprecating and removing the ReiserFS file-system from the mainline kernel, the in-development Linux 5.18 kernel is going ahead and deprecating it.

There was a consensus among upstream kernel developers to deprecate ReiserFS given that there are no notable users of it any longer, the code is barely maintained, and no legitimate reasons have been found to user ReiserFS over any of the modern alternatives like EXT4, XFS, Btrfs, F2FS, etc.

ReiserFS has barely seen any upstream work besides that of Edward Shishkin as a former Namesys developer that also took on Reiser4 (and now Reiser5) out-of-tree development following Hans Reiser's arrest and murder conviction. Shishkin has contributed fixes occasionally to ReiserFS but those are very rare while he has mostly been focused on Reiser4/Reiser5 that still have no clear trajectory at this point for going mainline without any major corporate backer.


Thus on Friday night fs_for_v5.18-rc1 was merged that goes ahead and deprecates ReiserFS. The plan is to treat it as deprecated and formally remove it from the mainline Linux kernel in 2025.
Add A Comment
Related News
Linux 5.18's NFSD Adds Support For NFSv4 Birth Time File Attribute
Latest Linux Code Smashes 14M IOPS Per-Core With Intel Core i9 12900K + Optane
F2FS With Linux 5.18 Boasts Performance Improvements, Faster Recovery After Power-Cut
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
FSCRYPT Adding Direct I/O Support For Encrypted Files In Linux 5.18
Many NVMe Updates & Other Block Changes For Linux 5.18
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
AMD Now Backing AlmaLinux As This Increasingly Popular RHEL/CentOS Alternative
Rust Patches For The Linux Kernel Updated A Fifth Time With New Features
AMD FidelityFX Super Resolution 2.0 Debuts
IO_uring Gets New Features & Speed-Ups With Linux 5.18
KDE Improves Breeze-GTK App Experience, Discover Warns Users Of Proprietary Software
An Exciting Btrfs Update With Encoded I/O, Fsync Performance Improvements
Ubuntu 22.04 LTS Will Default To Wayland With NVIDIA For v510+ Driver
GNOME 42 Released With Many Improvements From Wayland To GTK4 Porting