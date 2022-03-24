Linux 5.18 Graphics Driver Changes From FreeSync Video Mode To New Intel Hardware

David Airlie has submitted the Direct Rendering Manager (DRM) driver updates for the Linux 5.18 kernel that includes the many graphics/display driver changes this cycle.
The DRM changes are busy as always with Linux 5.18 work ranging from AMD FreeSync Video Mode being enabled by default to new Intel graphics hardware support and continued enablement work around DG2/Alchemist hardware that will soon be coming to market in the form of the Intel Arc graphics processors.
- AMDGPU's FreeSync Video Mode is now enabled by default, no longer requiring the FreeSync Video Mode option for enabling.
- Updates in AMDGPU for supporting new IP blocks of GC 10.3.7, SDMA 5.2.7, DCN 3.1.6, and other bits. This is all in preparation for future hardware support. AMDGPU also now exposes its IP-based discovery data via sysfs.
- AMDKFD adds CRIU checkpoint and restore capabilities.
- Intel DG2-G12 sub-platform is added.
- Continued work on Intel DG2/Alchemist discrete graphics support in general including various workarounds, accelerated migration, an async flipping performance optimization, small BAR support, and other functionality.
- Support for higher DisplayPort and eDP bit-rates, but not much more on the open-source NVIDIA driver side this cycle.
- Intel Alder Lake N support.
- The DRM buddy allocator has been moved to core DRM so it can be easily re-used by multiple DRM drivers.
- A new platform driver adding support for privacy screen handling for Chromebook / Chrome OS devices.
- The MSM DRM driver continues supporting additional Qualcomm SoCs.
- The AST DRM driver adds ASpeed AST2600 display support.
- Panfrost DRM has initial dual-core GPU support.
- Improved EDID parsing for deep color handling.
- A display quirk for the GPD Win Max is added.
- Faster FBDEV operations.
See this pull request for the full list of Linux 5.18 DRM changes.
