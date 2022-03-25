Intel Continues Preparing CXL With Linux 5.18

While Compute Express Link (CXL) is an open industry standard backed by many notable hardware vendors, Intel engineers as usual are leading the charge when it comes to the Linux kernel bring-up. Intel engineers continue working on the Linux support around this high speed CPU-to-device/memory interface built atop PCIe.
Intel's Compute Express Link work for the Linux kernel continues coming along nicely ahead of next-gen servers with CXL. The latest batch of CXL improvements were merged overnight for the ongoing Linux 5.18 merge window.
Compute Express Link
The latest CXL subsystem work is around the discovery of CXL resources throughout a CXL/PCIe switch topology and being able to handle hot add/remove events throughout that topology. As noted in the pull, this is about working towards being able to handle CXL dynamic memory region provisioning.
Along with the code is new documentation around CXL memory device concepts.
More details about the ongoing CXL Linux work and the v5.18 changes can be found via this Git merge.
