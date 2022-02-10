Linux 5.18 Looks Like It Will Finally Land Btrfs Encoded I/O
Written by Michael Larabel in Linux Storage on 10 February 2022 at 07:05 PM EST. 1 Comment
LINUX STORAGE --
Btrfs file-system developers remain very busy on multiple fronts from performance and reliability enhancements to in-development Btrfs on-disk format changes. A notable item now on deck for integration in Linux 5.18 is Btrfs support for encoded I/O.

Encoded I/O in this context is for being able to bypass the transparent file-system compression or encryption and read/write data directly to disk. The encoded I/O interfaces bypass the kernel's "encoding" of compression or other alterations. The encoded I/O can be used for cases where wanting to write an already-compressed file directly to disk or wanting to send/receive compressed files without uncompressing them.


The Btrfs encoded I/O support is exposed via new BTRFS_IOC_ENCODED_WRITE and BTRFC_ENCODED_READ ioctls for writing and reading in the encoded manner. Btrfs encoded I/O patches have been floating around for at least the past two years but now looks like they will be finally mainlined for Linux 5.18.


David Sterba picked up the Btrfs encoded I/O patches today into his "for-next" branch thus making it material intended to be submitted for next month's Linux 5.18 merge window unless last minute problems occur.
1 Comment
Related News
Linux 5.16.5 Released To Fix Up Btrfs' Botched Up Defragging
Btrfs Extent Tree v2 Work Progressing For Improving The File-System's On-Disk Format
F2FS With Linux 5.17 Makes Some Performance Improvements
Linux 5.17 Lands Big Rewrite To FS-Cache & CacheFiles Driver Code
Linux 5.17: Quicker Mount Times For XFS, Few New Features For EXT4
Btrfs Seeing Nice Performance Improvements For Linux 5.17
About The Author
Author picture

Michael Larabel is the principal author of Phoronix.com and founded the site in 2004 with a focus on enriching the Linux hardware experience. Michael has written more than 20,000 articles covering the state of Linux hardware support, Linux performance, graphics drivers, and other topics. Michael is also the lead developer of the Phoronix Test Suite, Phoromatic, and OpenBenchmarking.org automated benchmarking software. He can be followed via Twitter or contacted via MichaelLarabel.com.

Popular News This Week
Less Than 10% Of Firefox Users On Linux Are Running Wayland
Steam Deck Platform Driver Posted For The Linux Kernel
System76-Scheduler Is A New Pop!_OS Rust Effort To Improve Desktop Responsiveness
LLVM Clang 15 Enables Faster Square Root Instructions For AMD Zen
The Less Than Ideal State Of AMD Open-Source Firmware Support In 2022
Microsoft Posts Updated "DXGKRNL" Linux Kernel Driver For WSL/WSA
Arch Linux Could Use Some Help With Toolchain Maintenance
It's 2022: Linux Open-Source GPU Drivers Seeing 3dfx Glide API Support